CheckTradeState

현재 상태를 저장된 상태와 비교하고 해당 이벤트 핸들러를 호출합니다.

bool  CheckTradeState()

반환 값

이벤트가 처리되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

참고

HistoryPoint() 메서드로 저장한 값과 비교하여 포지션, 주문, 거래 및 과거 주문 수를 확인합니다. 거래 기록이 변경된 경우 해당 가상 이벤트 핸들러를 호출합니다.