LotOpenLong

매수 작업 거래량을 가져옵니다.

double  LotOpenLong(
   double    price,   // 가격
   double    sl       // 스탑 로스
   )

Parameters

price

[in]  시장 진입가격.

sl

[in] 스탑 로스 가격.

반환 값

구매 작업을 위한 거래량(로트 단위).

참고

매수 작업(자금 관리 객체의 CheckOpenLong(...) 메서드) 거래량을 가져옵니다.

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 오픈 롱 포지션에 대한 로트 획득 메서드.                |
//| INPUT:  price - price,                                           |
//|         sl    - 손실 제한.                                       |
//| OUTPUT: 오픈용 로트.                                            |
//| 비고: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CExpert::LotOpenLong(double price,double sl)
  {
   return(m_money.CheckOpenLong(price,sl));
  }