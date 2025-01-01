DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertMaxOrders 

MaxOrders (Get Method)

Gets the maximum amount of allowed orders.

int  MaxOrders()

Return Value

Maximum amount of allowed orders.

MaxOrders (Set Method)

Sets the maximum amount of allowed orders.

void  MaxOrders(
   int     max_orders        // amount of orders
   )

Parameters

max_orders

[in]  New value of maximum amount of allowed orders.

Return Value

None.

Note

By default, the maximum amount of allowed orders is equal to 1.