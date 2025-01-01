MaxOrders (Get Method)

Gets the maximum amount of allowed orders.

int MaxOrders()

Return Value

Maximum amount of allowed orders.

MaxOrders (Set Method)

Sets the maximum amount of allowed orders.

void MaxOrders(

int max_orders

)

Parameters

max_orders

[in] New value of maximum amount of allowed orders.

Return Value

None.

Note

By default, the maximum amount of allowed orders is equal to 1.