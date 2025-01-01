DokumentationKategorien
MaxOrders (Get Method)

Erhält die maximale Anzahl der Ordern.

int  MaxOrders()

Rückgabewert

Die maximal erlaubte Anzahl der Ordern.

MaxOrders (Set Method)

Setzt die maximale Anzahl der Ordern.

void  MaxOrders(
   int     max_orders        // Anzahl der Ordern
   )

Parameter

max_orders

[in]  Der neue Wert der maximal erlaubte Anzahl von Ordern.

Rückgabewert

Nichts.

Hinweis

Die standardmäßige maximale Anzahl der Ordern ist 1.