MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertCheckTradeState 

CheckTradeState

Compares the current state with the saved one and calls the corresponding event handler.

bool  CheckTradeState()

Return Value

true - event has been handled, otherwise - false.

Note

It checks the number of positions, orders, deals, and historical orders by comparing with the values saved by HistoryPoint() method. If trade history has changed, it calls the corresponding virtual event handler.