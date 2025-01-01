文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表Load 

Load

从文件里加载对象参数。

virtual bool  Load(
   int  file_handle      // 文件句柄
   )

参数

file_handle

[输入]  二进制文件句柄, 文件已由 FileOpen(...) 函数打开。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果出错。