MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoTradeCalcModeDescription 

Kontrat maliyet hesabı modunu dizgi biçiminde alır.

string  TradeCalcModeDescription() const

Dönüş değeri

Dizgi biçiminde kontrat maliyet hesabı modu.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.