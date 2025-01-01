DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el modo de cálculo de coste del contrato en formato string.

string  TradeCalcModeDescription() const

Valor devuelto

Modo de cálculo de coste del contrato en formato string.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.