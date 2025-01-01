ドキュメントセクション
TradeCalcModeDescription

契約コスト計算のモードを文字列として取得します。

string  TradeCalcModeDescription() const

戻り値

文字列としての契約コスト計算のモード

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。