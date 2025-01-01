DokumentationKategorien
TickValueLoss

Erhält den berechneten Wert von Tick für eine Verlustposition.

double  TickValueLoss() const

Rückgabewert

Der berechnete Wert von Tick für eine Verlustposition.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.