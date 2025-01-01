ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTickValueLoss 

TickValueLoss

収益性の低いポジションのために計算されたティックの価格を取得します。

double  TickValueLoss() const

戻り値

収益性の低いポジションのために計算されたティックの価格

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。