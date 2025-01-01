DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCSymbolInfoTickValueLoss 

TickValueLoss

Ottiene il prezzo tick calcolato per una posizione in perdita.

double  TickValueLoss() const

Valore di ritorno

Prezzo tick calcolato per una posizione in perdita.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.