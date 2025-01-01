DocumentaciónSecciones
TickValueLoss

Obtiene el precio calculado del tick de una posición perdedora.

double  TickValueLoss() const

Valor devuelto

Precio calculado del tick de una posición perdedora.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.