TickValueLoss

Получает рассчитанную стоимость тика для убыточной позиции.

double  TickValueLoss() const

Возвращаемое значение

Рассчитанная стоимость тика для убыточной позиции.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.