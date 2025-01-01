文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoTickValueLoss 

TickValueLoss

获取经计算的亏损仓位的即时价格。

double  TickValueLoss() const

返回值

经计算的亏损仓位的即时价格。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。