MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoSwapRollover3daysDescription 

Üçlü swap ücreti gününü dizgi biçiminde alır.

string  SwapRollover3daysDescription() const

Dönüş değeri

Dizgi biçiminde üçlü swap ücreti günü.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.