Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoSwapRollover3daysDescription 

Erhält den Wochentag, an dem triple-Swap zugerechnet wird, als String.

string  SwapRollover3daysDescription() const

Rückgabewert

Der Wochentag, an dem triple-Swap zugerechnet wird, als String.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.