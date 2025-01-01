DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene il giorno di swap rollover come stringa.

string  SwapRollover3daysDescription() const

Valore di ritorno

Il giorno di swap rollover come stringa.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.