SwapRollover3daysDescription

스왑 롤오버 날짜를 문자열로 가져오기.

string  SwapRollover3daysDescription() const

값 반환

문자열의 스왑 롤오버 날짜.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.