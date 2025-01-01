文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoSwapRollover3daysDescription 

SwapRollover3daysDescription

获取掉期利率滚动日的字符串描述。

string  SwapRollover3daysDescription() const

返回值

掉期利率滚动日的字符串描述。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。