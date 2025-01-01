DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCSymbolInfoSwapRollover3daysDescription 

SwapRollover3daysDescription

Obtiene el día de rollover swap en formato string.

string  SwapRollover3daysDescription() const

Valor devuelto

Día de rollover swap en formato string.

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.