InfoInteger

Belirtilen tamsayı tipli özelliğin değerini alır.

bool  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id,     // özellik tanımlayıcı
   long&                     var          // değişken referansı
   ) const

Parametreler

prop_id

[in]  Tamsayı tipli özelliğin tanımlayıcısı (ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER sayımının değerlerinden biri).

var

[out]  Sonucu yerleştirmek için kullanılacak long tipli değişkenin referansı.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değeri alınamazsa 'false'.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.