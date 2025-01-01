DocumentazioneSezioni
InfoInteger

Ottiene il valore della specificata proprietà di tipo integer.

bool  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id,     // ID proprietà
   long&                     var          // riferimento alla variabile 
   ) const

Parametri

prop_id

[in] ID di tipo indeger della proprietà dall'enumerazione ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER.

var

[out]  Riferimento alla variabile di tipo long per piazzare i risultati.

Valore di ritorno

true – successo, false – incapace di ottenere i valori della proprietà.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.