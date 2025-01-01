DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Trade Classes CSymbolInfo InfoInteger 

InfoInteger

Gets the value of specified integer type property.

bool  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id,     // property ID
   long&                     var          // reference to variable
   ) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  ID of integer type property from ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration.

var

[out]  Reference to long type variable to place result.

Return Value

true – success, false – unable to get property value.

Note

The symbol should be selected by Name method.