文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

获取指定整数型属性的值。

bool  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id,     // 属性 ID
   long&                     var          // 变量引用
   ) const

参数

prop_id

[输入] 整数型属性 ID (值为 ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER 枚举<t3>)。</t3>

var

[输出]  保存长整数型结果的变量的引用。

返回值

true – 成功情况下, false – 如果不能获取属性值。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。