Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoFreezeLevel 

FreezeLevel

Получает дистанцию заморозки торговых операций в пунктах.

int  FreezeLevel() const

Возвращаемое значение

Дистанция заморозки торговых операций в пунктах.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.

