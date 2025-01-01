DocumentazioneSezioni
FreezeLevel

Ottiene il livello di congelamento (in punti).

int  FreezeLevel() const

Valore di ritorno

Distanza del livello di congelamento (in punti).

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.

