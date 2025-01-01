文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoFreezeLevel 

FreezeLevel

获取冻结位 (以点数为单位)。

int  FreezeLevel() const

返回值

冻结位的距离 (以点数为单位)。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。

