MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoFreezeLevel 

FreezeLevel

凍結レベルを取得します（ポイント単位）。

int  FreezeLevel() const

戻り値

凍結レベルの距離（ポイント単位）

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。

