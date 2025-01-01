문서화섹션
FreezeLevel

동결 수준(점 단위) 가져오기.

int  FreezeLevel() const

값 반환

동결 수준(점 단위) 차이.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.

