DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoFreezeLevel 

FreezeLevel

İşlem dondurma seviyesini puan bazında alır.

int  FreezeLevel() const

Dönüş değeri

İşlem dondurma seviyesi (puan bazında).

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.

Bid