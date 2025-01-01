DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoFreezeLevel 

FreezeLevel

Erhält die Distanz, wo Handelsoperationen eingefroren werden, in Punkten.

int  FreezeLevel() const

Rückgabewert

Die Distanz, wo Handelsoperationen eingefroren werden, in Punkten.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.

Bid