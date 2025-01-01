DokumentationKategorien
MathRandomNonZero

Gibt eine zufällige Gleitkommazahl im Bereich von 0.0 bis 1.0 zurück.

double  MathRandomNonZero()

Rückgabewert

Eine zufällige Gleitkommazahl innerhalb des Bereichs von 0.0 bis 1.0.