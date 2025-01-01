DocumentaçãoSeções
MathRandomNonZero

Retorna um número aleatório entre 0,0 a 1,0 com vírgula flutuante.

double  MathRandomNonZero()

Valor de retorno

Número aleatório entre 0,0 a 1,0 com vírgula flutuante.