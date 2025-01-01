DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathRandomNonZero 

MathRandomNonZero

Returns a random number with a floating point in the range from 0.0 to 1.0.

double  MathRandomNonZero()

Return Value

Random number with a floating point in the range from 0.0 to 1.0.