MathRandomNonZero

Retourne un nombre aléatoire avec une virgule flottante dans l'intervalle de 0.0 à 1.0.

double  MathRandomNonZero()

Valeur de Retour

Un nombre aléatoire avec une virgule flottante dans l'intervalle de 0.0 à 1.0.