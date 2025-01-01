DocumentazioneSezioni
MathRandomNonZero

Restituisce un numero casuale con un il floating point nell'intervallo da 0.0 a 1.0.

double  MathRandomNonZero()

Valore di ritorno

Numero casuale con virgola mobile nell'intervallo da 0.0 a 1.0.