MathQuickSort

The function for the simultaneous sorting of the array[] and indices[] arrays using the QuickSort algorithm.

void MathQuickSort(

double& array[],

int& indices[],

int first,

int last,

int mode

)

Parameters

array[]

[in][out] Array to be sorted.

indices[]

[in][out] Array to store the indexes of the original array.

first

[in] Index of the element to start sorting from.

last

[in] Index of the element to stop sorting at.

mode

[in] Direction of sorting (>0 ascending; otherwise, descending).