DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathQuickSort 

MathQuickSort

The function for the simultaneous sorting of the array[] and indices[] arrays using the QuickSort algorithm.                               

void  MathQuickSort(
   double&  array[],     // array of values
   int&     indices[],   // array of indexes
   int      first,       // initial value
   int      last,        // final value
   int      mode         // direction
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in][out] Array to be sorted.   

indices[]

[in][out] Array to store the indexes of the original array. 

first

[in] Index of the element to start sorting from. 

last

[in] Index of the element to stop sorting at. 

mode

[in] Direction of sorting (>0 ascending; otherwise, descending).