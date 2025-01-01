文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathQuickSort 

MathQuickSort

该函数用于通过快速排序算法同步排序array[]和indices[] 数组。                               

void  MathQuickSort(
   double&  array[],     // 数值数组
   int&     indices[],   // 索引数组
   int      first,       // 初始值
   int      last,        // 最终值
   int      mode         // 方向
   )

参数

array[]

[in][out] 排序数组。   

indices[]

[in][out] 存储原数组索引的数组。 

first

[in] 开始排序的元素索引。 

last

[in] 停止排序的元素索引。 

mode

[in] 排序顺序 （>0 升序，否则降序）。  