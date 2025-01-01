DokumentationKategorien
MathQuickSort

Funktion für eine gleichzeitige Sortierung der Arrays array[] und indices[] unter Verwendung des QuickSort Algorithmus.                               

void  MathQuickSort(
   double&  array[],     // Array der Werte
   int&     indices[],   // Array der Indizes
   int      first,       // Anfangswert
   int      last,        // Endwert
   int      mode         // Richtung
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in][out] Array für Sortierung.   

indices[]

[in][out] Array für das Speichern der Indizes des Quell-Arrays. 

first

[in] Index des Elements, mit welchem man die Sortierung beginnt. 

last

[in] Index des Elements, mit welchem man die Sortierung beendet. 

mode

[in] Richtung der Sortierung (>0 aufsteigend, andernfalls absteigend).