Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathQuickSort 

MathQuickSort

La fonction pour le tri simultané des tableaux array[] et indices[] à l'aide de l'algorithme QuickSort.                               

void  MathQuickSort(
   double&  array[],     // tableau des valeurs
   int&     indices[],   // tableau d'indices
   int      first,       // valeur de départ
   int      last,        // valeur finale
   int      mode         // direction
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in][out] Tableau à trier.   

indices[]

[in][out] Tableau pour stocker les indices du tableau d'origine. 

first

[in] Indice de l'élément de départ du tri. 

last

[in] Indice de l'élément de fin du tri. 

mode

[in] Direction du tri (>0 ascendant; sinon, descendant).