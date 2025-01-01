DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMatemáticaEstatísticaFunções auxiliaresMathQuickSort 

MathQuickSort

Função para classificação simultânea de matrizes array[] e indices[], usando o algoritmo QuickSort.                               

void  MathQuickSort(
   double&  array[],     // matriz de valores
   int&     indices[],   // matriz de índices
   int      first,       // valor inicial
   int      last,        // valor final
   int      mode         // direção
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in][out] Matriz para classificação.   

indices[]

[in][out] Matriz para armazenar índices da matriz de origem. 

first

[in] Índice do elemento a partir do qual é necessário começar a classificação. 

last

[in] Índice do elemento no qual é necessário acabar a classificação. 

mode

[in] Direção da classificação (>0 ascendente, caso contrário, descendente).