ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаМатематикаСтатистикаВспомогательные функцииMathGamma 

MathGamma

Вычисляет значение гамма-функции для вещественного аргумента x.

double  MathGamma(
   const double  x       // аргумент функции
   )

Параметры

x

[in]  Вещественный аргумент функции. 

Возвращаемое значение

Значение гамма-функции.