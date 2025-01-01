DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathGamma 

MathGamma

Calculates the value of the gamma function for the real argument x.

double  MathGamma(
   const double  x       // argument of the function
   )

Parameters

x

[in]  The real argument of the function. 

Return Value

The value of the gamma function.