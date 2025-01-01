문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathGamma 

MathGamma

실수 변수 x에 대한 감마 함수의 값을 계산합니다.

double  MathGamma(
   const double  x       // 함수의 인수
   )

매개변수

x

[in]  함수의 실수 인수. 

값 반환

감마 함수의 값.