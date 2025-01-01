DokümantasyonBölümler
Gama fonksiyonunun değerini x reel argümanı için hespalar.

double  MathGamma(
   const double  x       // fonksiyon argümanı
  )

Parametreler

x

[in]  Fonksiyonun yerel argümanı. 

Dönüş Değeri

Gama fonnksiyonunun değeri.