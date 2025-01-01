ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathGamma 

MathGamma

実数引数xのガンマ関数の値を計算します。

double  MathGamma(
  const double  x       // 関数の引数
  )

パラメータ

x

[in]  関数の実数引数 

戻り値

ガンマ関数の値