Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathGamma 

MathGamma

Calcule la valeur de la fonction gamma pour l'argument réel x.

double  MathGamma(
   const double  x       // argument de la fonction
  )

Paramètres

x

[in]  L'argument réel de la fonction. 

Valeur de Retour

La valeur de la fonction gamma.