MathGamma 

MathGamma

Calcola il valore della funzione gamma per l'argomento real X.

double  MathGamma(
   const double  x       // argomento della funzione
  );

Parametri

x

[in] L'argomento real della funzione. 

Valore di ritorno

Il valore della funzione gamma.