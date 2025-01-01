DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathGamma 

MathGamma

Berechnet den Wert der Gammafunktion für das reelle Argument x.

double  MathGamma(
   const double  x       // Argument der Funktion
   )

Parameter

x

[in]  Reelles Argument der Funktion. 

Rückgabewert

Wert der Gammafunktion.